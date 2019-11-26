DPS ramping up enforcement during Thanksgiving Holiday

GARLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be enhancing enforcement efforts for the Thanksgiving holiday period with special emphasis on Interstates 20 and 30 from Palo Pinto County to the east Texas State Line during the Thanksgiving period – to help achieve the safest possible holiday travel.

DPS troopers will focus efforts on identifying traffic violations such as speeding, seat belt usage, following too closely, intoxicated drivers and criminal activity on the highways. Troopers will be assisting stranded motorists and travelers who become lost or confused and enforcing the Slow Down/Move Over law.

DPS offers the following tips to help Texans arrive at their destinations safely for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic. On some highways, it is actually a violation of the law to not move your vehicle over when it is safe to do so.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road. As of Oct. 31, DPS Troopers have issued 23,611 citations and warnings for violations to the Move Over, Slow Down law in Texas in 2019.

Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

