DPS reports fatal crash in Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas – Troopers responded to a fatal crash Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. on FM-241, 4.7 miles southwest of the city of Alto in Cherokee County.

The investigating troopers preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, Oscar Alejandro Ibarra, 18 of Nacogdoches was traveling northwest on FM-241 approaching a curve in the roadway to the left.

The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions; the driver failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway where it struck tree. The driver and front seat passenger, identified as Brittany Lynnell Tucker, 31, of Salado were not injured.

Two backseat unrestrained passengers, identified as Esperanza Chavez Veliz, 59, of Nacogdoches and Maria Linda Lira, 66, of Nacogdoches were injured in the crash. Both were transported to UT-Health – Tyler where Veliz was later pronounced; Lira in stable but serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

