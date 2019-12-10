DPS reports fatal crash in Henderson County

TYLER- Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash December 7 at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of SH-19 and FM-2752, three miles south of the city of Athens in Henderson County.

The investigators report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Dodge Dakota, Bryan Denman, 57, of Canton was traveling southbound on SH 19 and had moved into the turning lane to make a left turn on to FM-2752. Denman failed to yield right of way, while turning left, and was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by James Donovan Trahan, 17, of Eustace.

Lillian Lucile Gayton, 62, of Eustace, a passenger in the Fiesta, was transported to UT-Health – Athens where she was later pronounced by Judge Milton Adams. Another passenger, an 8-year-old male, was transported to Children’s Medical Center – Dallas. Trahan and Denman were transported to UT-Health – Athens in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.

