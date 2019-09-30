DPS reports two vehicle fatal crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash September 28 on FM-515, four miles northwest of the city of Yantis in Wood County.

The crash investigation revealed that that the driver of a 2001 Ford Escape, Jennifer Annette Dougherty, 44, of Quinlan was traveling west on FM-515 when, for an unknown reason, drove into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck a 2016 Chevrolet ambulance driven by Erica Lynn Blalock, 24, of Quitman.

Dougherty was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wheems and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Blalock was treated and released from Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Winnsboro. The crash remains under investigation.

