DPS reports two vehicle fatal crash in Wood County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash generic_1502710733307.jpg

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash September 28 on FM-515, four miles northwest of the city of Yantis in Wood County. 

The crash investigation revealed that that the driver of a 2001 Ford Escape, Jennifer Annette Dougherty, 44, of Quinlan was traveling west on FM-515 when, for an unknown reason, drove into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck a 2016 Chevrolet ambulance driven by Erica Lynn Blalock, 24, of Quitman. 

Dougherty was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wheems and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro. 

Blalock was treated and released from Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Winnsboro.  The crash remains under investigation.    

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss