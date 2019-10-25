DPSO honors three who saved teen’s life

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is recognizing three people who saved a teenager’s life.

Friday morning DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson along with other deputies traveled to North DeSoto Middle School to honor Marvin Johnson Jr. and those who performed a life-saving act.

On Oct. 1, Deputy Larry McCloskey, Brandy McCloskey, and Shreveport Detective Richard Turpin jumped into action after Marvin collapsed during a football game between North DeSoto and Rusheon Middle Schools.

Thanks to the dedication and swift action of the McCloskeys, Turpin and many other First Responders, Marvin’s life was saved that night.

Superintendent Clay Corley led the ceremony with Sheriff Richardson presenting the awards.

Students, family, and community leaders were also treated to donuts and refreshments.

Sheriff Richardson said he is proud of the strength that Marvin and his family have shown through this situation.

Richardson added, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Johnson family as Marvin moves forward with the healing process.”