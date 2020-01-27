DPSO warns residents about card skimmers at gas stations

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep an eye out for debit card skimmers when you go to the gas pump.

According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson card skimmers at gas stations have become more and more common across the country. Many are undetectable by customers and Richardson is asking everyone to be mindful of your bank statements.

As a precautionary method, DPSO has outlined a few ways you can ensure the safety of your information:

Check to make sure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and has not been tampered with. Many stations are now putting a piece of security tape over the cabinet to ensure it has not been opened by unauthorized individuals.

Use a gas pump closer to the front of the store. Thieves often place “skimmer” devices at the gas pumps farther away from the store so they are not noticed as quickly.

Avoid the pump “swipe” feature altogether and make payments inside the store with the cashier.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards have better fraud protection, and the money is not deducted immediately from an account.

If using a debit card, run it as credit. Since the credit option doesn’t require a PIN the purchaser has more protection, and your PIN is protected from other fraudulent transactions.

“Skimmer” thieves may delay using your account from the time they obtained your credit or debit card information in an attempt to not raise suspicion. It is important that you continue to monitor your bank account statements regularly so to spot any unauthorized charges.

If you see any signs that a card swipe device has been tampered with, please immediately inform the store owner and contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office so the incident can be thoroughly investigated.

