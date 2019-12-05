Local civil rights leader Dr. C.O. Simpkins passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. C.O. Simpkins, a local civil rights icon, a veteran, civic leader, and founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference passed away Wednesday night.

Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford posted a statement on Facebook saying Dr. Simpkins passed away after being hospitalized for several days.

With profound sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you that Dr. C.O. Simpkins, beloved civic leader, and hero… Posted by Willie Bradford on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Mayor Perkins posted a statement saying “Both our city and our country will forever be indebted to Dr. C.O. Simpkins for his courageous service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Shreveport lost a real hero tonight. Dr. C.O. Simpkins was a civil rights icon, a veteran, civic leader, and founding… Posted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Perkins shared a photo taken in 1958, showing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. seated in the upper left with Dr. Simpkins to his right.

