Dr. Martha Whyte on coronavirus: We have a lot of people hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish leadership held a virtual news conference Friday to update the community on local coronavirus cases and what action is being taken.



Doctor Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 Director, said about 25% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 locally have been hospitalized. Many are in ICU and on ventilators.

“As we’ve watched our numbers climb our voices and our demeanor gets more and more serious. It’s because we really want to impress upon everyone that this is a very serious situation. We have a lot of people hospitalized.”

Whyte said the people who are being hospitalized are very sick. She also addressed a misconception about younger people coming down with the virus, noting that young people can get just as sick as older age groups. Nationally, Whyte said there is a high percentage of cases in the 44 and under age group and a lot of very sick young people.

Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Knox Andress said he has been watching closely what is taking place in New Orleans and New York. He is advising the public to go to their health care provider and not the Emergency Room if you believe you are experiencing any symptoms related to the coronavirus.

When asked about having an adequate supply of ventilators in our area, Andress explained hospitals have been stocking up over the years.

There is also a process underway for people interested in volunteering to help fulfill staffing needs in hospitals,

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator also confirmed Friday that there are positive cases of coronavirus involving first responders, including within the Shreveport Police Department.