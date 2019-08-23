Driver not wearing seatbelt killed in Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a man not wearing his seatbelt was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Webster Parish.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 371, north of LA Highway 2. The crash took the life of a Shongaloo man.

Troopers say 37-year-old Darrell Cude, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 371, when he lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to illegally pass a southbound vehicle by driving on the shoulder of the highway. Cude overcorrected the vehicle which caused it to travel into the opposing lane of travel and collide with a northbound vehicle.

Cude, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

