Driver in fatal high-speed N. Caddo crash dies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the black pickup truck in the fatal crash that killed his passenger on Friday night died early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a driver saw and reported the driver of the black pick up truck traveling south on I-49 at high speed before exiting on LA Hwy 168.

A short time later, another driver saw the same black truck speeding in the westbound lane before the driver of the truck went off the road and struck a tree.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

No names have been released. CPSO is still investigating the crash.