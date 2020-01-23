UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Odom resigns Ward 4 position
- Sunshine to return with warmer temperatures Friday & Saturday..more rain returns Saturday night into Sunday
- Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump in Baldwin County
- Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of 40 stores closing in 2020
- David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally