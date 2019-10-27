Drug Drop Box Day happening across Shreveport and Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A national day to get rid of dangerous drugs is happening all over the United States on Saturday. Including here in Shreveport and Texarkana.

NBC 6’s Sydney Simone reports.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DEA to collect unwanted and expired prescriptions from people in the community.

“It’s a safe way to dispose of anything whether it’s a controlled or over the counter medicine,” said corporal April Kelly.

Law enforcement officers said they collect dozens of boxes filled with prescriptions each time around. The goal is to remove old drugs from homes and the reach of children.

“A lot of people, especially dealing with your elderly we don’t that to be confused with something they should be taking instead of not taking. And also it’s safer to make sure you’re keeping up with your current prescriptions,” Kelly said.

In Texarkana, the police department partnered with the emergency center to increase awareness surrounding the opioid epidemic and encourage residents to clear their cabinets.

“Being able to take and reach out in the community and provide a service for them that a lot of people don’t know about. So often people would take and try to flush medications away or flush them down through the sewer system and that’s not the proper way to dispose of them,” said lieutenant Scott Megason.

Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual event. But there are several 24 hour drop off boxes around Shreveport at CVS and Government Plaza and at the Texarkana Emergency Center.