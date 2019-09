(CNN) – Meanwhile, drugmaker ‘Sandoz’ is recalling a heartburn medication in the US due to contamination of a probable carcinogen.

The medication being recalled is Ranitidine Hydrochloride, which can also be found in Zantac.

It comes in 150 and 300 milligram capsules and in 30, 60 and 500-count bottles.

