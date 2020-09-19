Early-morning Claiborne Parish crash claims life of Arcadia man

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arcadia man lost his life after an early-morning single-vehicle crash near Homer, according to Louisiana State Police.

Carl Perry, 69, died at the scene of the accident, just south of Homer on Louisiana Highway 9.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, LSP Troop G responded to the accident, finding Perry and the wreckage.

The preliminary investigation revealed Perry was driving a 2002 Honda Accord south on Highway 9 when for reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the right side of the highway, struck a fence and overturned.

Perry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.