Early morning fire displaces Shreveport family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An early morning house fire leaves a Shreveport family looking for a place to stay.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Kemp Lane in the MLK neighborhood.

When crews arrived there was heavy flames and smoke coming from a front window.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The family will live with relatives while their home is being repaired.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

