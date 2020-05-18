Early morning shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a chain of shootings early Monday morning in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police say the two shootings took place around 2 a.m. and could be connected.

The first shooting took place in the 3000 block of Woodford Street around 2:15 a.m. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

15 minutes later a man was found fatally shot in the 7000 block of Melrose Street.

Shreveport Police are currently looking for a suspect. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

