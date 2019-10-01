Early morning single 18-wheeler crash claims life of driver

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single 18-wheeler crash claimed the life of a LaSalle Parish man early this morning.

Michael G. Routon, 59, of Olla, La., died of his injuries in the crash that occurred on U.S. 71 Highway, north of Campti.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to the crash around 4:10 a.m. and learned Routon was driving a 2005 Peterbilt (18-wheeler) northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control and veered off the left side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a ditch embankment before colliding with several trees and overturning.

Routon was wearing his seat belt, but did not survive the crash. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

