Early voters face cold to cast ballots in Louisiana’s Nov. 16 runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- When the doors of the Caddo Registrar of Voters office opened at 8:30 this morning, a line of voters were outside braving temperatures hovering just above 40 degrees waiting to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 16 election.

At stake for voters living in Caddo Parish include an almost $200 million bond election to be decided by Shreveport voters, and three runoff elections: Tammy Phelps versus Daryl Joy Walters for the District 3 State Representative seat; incumbent Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin versus challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup; and incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards versus Eddie Rispone in the gubernatorial runoff.

A recent Nexstar Media poll showed a tight race between Edwards and Rispone. The two faced off earlier this week in the one and only runoff debate on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

In addition to the state runoff elections, in Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne and Webster Parishes, incumbent State Senator Ryan Gatti faces a challenge from fellow Republican Robert Mills for the District 36 Senate seat.

In addition, Webster Parish voters in Springhill and Minden will decide on alcohol propositions.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots early can do so until 6 p.m. today, and from 8:30 1.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through next Saturday (Nov. 9) at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations.

