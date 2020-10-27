Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is the last day to early vote in Louisiana and many residents in Bossier City and Shreveport raced to the polls.

Lines at the Downtown Shreveport and Bossier were wrapped around the building all day. Many people say it only took them 20-40 minutes to actually get through the line. Many residents say they made early voting a top priority on their to-do list.

“It’s important for this entire country. Not just this one, but any one election. You know- our ancestors died to be here so that we can vote. So anyone who is not voting needs to get out and rock their vote,” Roshanda Spears, Shreveport Resident.

“It’s an election that can change this country for the good or for the bad so everyone needs to vote,” said Greg and Wendi Tilley, Bossier City Residents.

Elections officials say the high number of early voters extended the early voting days from seven to ten. In fact, Bossier set a record of 2,582 people early voting in one day.

“Obviously, um – to keep social distancing. To give people more time. So, obviously, we’ve had a wonderful turnout, and I think that the turnout indicates that people are taking advantage of the ten days. They’re scared about the long lines at the precincts,” said Stephanie Agee, Bossier Parish Registrar Voters.

Many residents are making accommodations to their personal schedule to ensure they’re vote gets counted.

“I’ve got my daughter her. Checked her out of school. She’s interested in it. And I want her to know how important it is for the people to have a voice,” said Ashley Sanders, Bossier City Resident.

“It’s just the cost of doing what needs to be done and the sacrifice of my schedule to vote,” said Gina Dempsey, Shreveport Resident.

Bossier is giving residents one last option to vote. Starting on Wednesday, October 28th, a curb-side location will be set up in the parking lot of the Bossier Parish Courthouse from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“They can actually drive up there. We’ll actually get them to show I-D. They would need I-D and if they’re turning in for someone else they would need to show I-D and feel a form out. But, I’m providing this service because people have indicated that they’re worried about the mail,” said Agee.

If you miss any of the early voting data opportunities and didn’t request an absentee ballot, your last chance to vote is on November 3, 2020, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Check with your local election office for precinct information.

