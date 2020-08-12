East Texas band director selected as quarterfinalist for Grammy Award

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The head Highschool Liberty Eylau band director of 13 years has been nominated by a former student for The Music Educator Grammy Award 2021.

Stephanie Nelson, found out she was selected as a quarter-finalist earlier this month. Nelson says she didn’t know what she was nominated for but she was honored to be nominated for anything.

Nelson was once a student member of the band that she describes as fun, UIL competitive, and versatile. She was inspired by her former band director.

“I really follow the footsteps of my mentor, Mr. Robert Utsey and he was just a taskmaster, and we just worked very hard. We worked hard and we play hard,” said Neslon.

Selected from nearly 2,000 nominations. Nelson is one of the only 19 Texas educators to earn this rank.

“As a teacher, you really can not receive honors unless the band does the work. So it’s the students our band staff the school district,”said Nelson.

If selected as a finalist Nelson will be flown to the 63rd annual grammy awards, receive a $1,000 honorarium and the school will be awarded a matching grant. Her students are excited for her … saying she’s passionate and if awarded this award it will well be deserved.

“I couldn’t ask for anybody, a better leader to lead this band in the right direction, because she is just phenomenal,” said Senior Drum Major, Cody James.

“shes honestly she is so amazing she cares so much about every single person in this band no matter what is going on in their life she makes sure that everything is good for everybody,” said Senior Drum Major, McCenzie Murphy.





