East Texas city placed under mandatory curfew

TENAHA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an East Texas city to be placed under a mandatory curfew.

Mayor Michael Baker announced Monday that a curfew is now in effect for the City of Tenaha.

The curfew will go from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Monday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 7.

Anyone who violates the curfew could be charged with a misdemeanor, fined up to $1,000 and spend up to 180 days in jail.

Mayor Baker also declared a Local State of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency and activated the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order to prevent and slow down community spread of COVID-19.

The declaration authorizes the City of Tenaha to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus, including the quarantine of people and occupied structures, and examining and regulating hospitals.

Under the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order all travel in the City of Tenaha is prohibited except for essential activities, to operate essential businesses or maintain essential governmental functions.

