East Texas: Highway crew makes grim discovery – a weeks-old fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crew cleaning a right-of-way in Harrison County, Texas made a grim discovery Saturday afternoon – a fatal crash that appears to have happened up to several weeks ago, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, DPS troopers were called to a fatal crash on SH-154, around four miles west of the City of Harleton.

DPS investigators’ preliminary report indicates that a crew that was clearing the right of way next to SH-154 discovered a wrecked 2009 Volvo T5 in heavy brush and alerted law enforcement.

The vehicle had been traveling westbound on SH-154 when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve and veered to the left.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway and through heavy brush before striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest southwest of the SH-154 and FM-2879 intersection.

Identification of the vehicle’s driver has not been made at this time.

