East Texas man arrested for stealing guns from pawn shop

CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man accused of stealing multiple guns from a local pawn shop now sits behind bars.

According to the Center Police Department, shortly before midnight on Aug. 8 an officer noticed 33-year-old Jerrad Dewayne Kinney, of Center, holding an assault rifle while standing next to a restaurant on Tenaha St.

When the officer got out of his patrol car and asked Kinney to drop the weapon, he dropped the gun and ran away.

While the officer was running after Kinney he noticed a second weapon in his hand.

Kinney then ran and hid in the bushes but was located a short time later.

Two more guns were found in the area where Kinney was hiding.

Detectives then discovered all of the recovered weapons had tags from Bob’s Pawn and Gun shop. They later went to the business to find it had been burglarized.

Kinney was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Building, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.

