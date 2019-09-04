East Texas man dies after head-on crash in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An East Texas man was killed following a head-on collision in Oklahoma.

The crash happened Tuesday on U.S. 281 near Anadarko, about 45 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol an SUV crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a truck.

A passenger in the SUV, Joshua Westerman of Marshall, died in the accident.

The driver of the SUV, Amanda Satoe, of Anadarko and the driver of the truck, Larry Fitzgerald of Lecanto, Florida were also killed in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

