East Texas man dies in early morning crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car collided with a truck-tractor in East Texas.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 43, five miles south of Marshall.

According to DPS Troopers the driver, 42-year-old Kelvin Dewayne Perkins, of Marshall, was traveling south on the wrong side of the road when his 1994 Ford Mustang collided with a 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

Perkins died at the scene. The driver of the truck-tractor, 36-year-old Gopinder Singh Mangat, of Brampton, Ontario was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

