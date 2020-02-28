East Texas man convicted of child sex crimes

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man has been found guilty of committing sex crimes against a minor.

On Thursday a Cass County jury found Wilburn Elbert Horner, Jr., of Linden, guilty of Indecency with a Child by Contact. He was also convicted of Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

The jury based their guilty verdicts on testimony from the child victim as well as the victim’s mother, a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center and the victim’s therapist.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury sentenced Horner to 20 years on Indecency by Contact, 10 years on Indecency by Exposure and a $10,000 fine on each charge.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Bill Miller ordered that those sentences must be served consecutively, not concurrently.

Horner must serve at least one-half of the 20-year sentence before he will be eligible for parole on that charge. Once he is granted parole, he will begin serving his 10-year sentence.

This case was prosecuted by Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton and First Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Ross.

The case was investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, who received assistance from the Child Advocacy Center in Texarkana and Linden, Texas.

