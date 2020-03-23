East Texas man injured after being accidentally shot by his sister

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man was injured after he was accidentally shot by his sister over the weekend.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on Pope City Rd. in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberley Fuller claimed that she and her brother, Cody Horden, had been hearing gunshots around their homes most of the day.

Fuller said they thought they heard someone on their property Saturday night. She and Horden then armed themselves with rifles and went to check it out.

After inspecting the property Fuller said they were walking back to the house when she stumbled and accidentally shot Horden in the shoulder. She then ran inside and called 911.

Fuller also gathered towles went back outside to her brother and held pressure on the wounds until deputies and EMS were on scene.

Hordern was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.