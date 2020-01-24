East Texas man sentenced for distributing anabolic steroids

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations.

U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Friday that 31-year-old Mark McLean Farmer, of Hallsville, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

Farmer pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, beginning in Aug. 2018, Farmer began conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids.

Farmer also served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users by way of the internet and through the United States mail.

Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.

