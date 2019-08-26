East Texas: Multiple agencies, K-9 officer make quick work of burglary suspects

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) A collective effort between multiple east Texas law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three burglars Saturday afternoon.

Alexius Marquis Hill, Trevon Marques Deunte Neal and a male juvenile were taken into custody, after a joint effort by multiple agencies.

Bowie County Deputies Randall Baggett and Pat Wrinkle were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Presley Road after the homeowner caught the suspects leaving her property in a red Chevrolet truck.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Turner was in the area and stopped a vehicle matching this description.

He was able to detain Hill, the driver of this vehicle, while the other occupants fled the area.

Several area law enforcement agencies helped set up a perimeter to contain the two suspects who fled from Trooper Turner.

Texarkana Texas Police Officer Nick Tirone along with his canine partner Argus were called to assist in locating these suspects.

Tirone and Argus were successful in their efforts and Neal and the juvenile were taken into custody.

The property stolen from the victim’s home, two televisions, a handgun and ammunition were all recovered.

Hill was taken to the Bi-State Jail where he was booked in for Burglary of a Habitation, where his bond was later set at $25,000.

Neal was also taken to the Bi-State Jail where he was booked in on charges of Burglary of a Habitation and Evading Arrest; his bonds were later set at $25,000 and $5,000 respectively. The juvenile was taken to JDC for processing.

