LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An employee with a school district in East Texas has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Keri Winters a staff member with the Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District has the coronoavirus.

Winters informed students, parents, faculty and staff about the situation through this letter:

