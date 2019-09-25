East Texas shooting suspect facing more charges

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of shooting and injuring a woman in East Texas over the weekend is facing additional charges.

During a follow-up investigation, Bowie County detectives learned that the gun that Pedro Alarcon-Sepulveda allegedly used when he opened fire and injured a woman at an event in DeKalb, was reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department.

A warrant for Theft of a Firearm was obtained and served on Alarcon-Sepulveda. His bond has not been set on the new charge.

On Sunday Alarcon-Sepulveda is accused of firing multiple shots at security guard Cesar Rendon in the 1200 block of Farm to Market 992.

None of the bullets hit Rendon but one struck Saleni Rojas Duran in the chest.

Duran was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.

Alarcon-Sepulveda was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault. His bond on that charge has been set at $250,000.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement have placed a hold on Alarcon-Sepulveda after learning that he may have entered the U.S. illegally.

Click here for original story