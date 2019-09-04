East Texas teacher arrested for sexual assault

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas teacher has been suspended from his duties following his arrest for aggravated sexual assault.

According to officials with the Jefferson Independent School District Lance Reese, a Social Studies teacher at Jefferson Junior High School, was taken into custody in connection with an incident that happened last month outside of Dallas.

Today JISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell released this statement:

JISD officials became aware on Friday, August 30th, that JH social studies teacher Lance Reese was arrested at his home in Longview, by the Garland (Texas) Police Department, for aggravated sexual assault. We assume the alleged incident occurred in the Garland area.

At this time, we do not know the details of this alleged incident, particularly his guilt or innocence. However, until this situation is resolved by law enforcement and/or the legal system, this teacher has been administratively suspended by JISD, effective Friday afternoon, August 30th.

We are actively working to replace the loss of this instructor in the classroom to ensure the academic needs of our students are met. We are seeking applications from qualified individuals at this time. Interested persons should contact Dr. Timothy Phy at Jefferson Junior High School.

A letter has been sent to the parents/guardians of this teacher’s students to inform them of this situation and to ensure them that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and educate them at the highest level possible.

If you have any questions or concerns, or if you have any information we should know, please contact the school at 903-665-2461.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.