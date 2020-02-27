East Texas teen accidentally shoots, kills friend

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMS)s — A teenager is dead and his friend is facing charges following an accidental shooting in East Texas.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Joaquin.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 17-year-old Heston Avery called deputies and claimed that he had accidentally shot his friend 16-year-old Angel De La Rosa.

Avery and a 14-year-old witness, who was present at the time of the shooting, were brought to the SCSO to give statements.

Avery was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. He was arraigned and later released on a $10,000 bond.

This case is pending and will be sent to the Grand Jury.

