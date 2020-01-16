East Texas town to discuss becoming a ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn

GARY CITY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Council members in one East Texas town will discuss becoming a “Sanctuary city for the Unborn.”

The Gary City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Gary City Hall on 2607 FM 999 in Panola County.

Items up for action or discussion on Thursday’s agenda include a “Sanctuary city for the Unborn Ordinance.”

Sanctuary cities prohibit abortion clinics from opening in their area and performing abortions.

If the ordinance passes, the small town of just over 300 residents will become the eleventh city in Texas to approve the designation in recent months.

Waskom, Gilmer, Tenaha, and Joaquin are among 10 Texas “sanctuary cities” for the unborn.

