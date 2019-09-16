East Texas woman behind bars for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend following an argument now sits in jail.

The stabbing happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1100 block of Melanie St. in Marshall.

Earnest Lee Cooks told police that he and his girlfriend, Latoya Leadetta James, had a disagreement and when he tried to leave the apartment James allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Cooks was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall with non-life-threatening injuries.

James was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for Aggravated Assault Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon.

