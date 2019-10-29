Eating yogurt could lower your risk of lung cancer

NASHVILLE, TN. (CNN) — Eating a cup of yogurt per day could reduce your risk of developing lung cancer.

The study was conducted by a team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

Researchers analyzed data from 1.4 million adults in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Researchers found people who ate yogurt every day combined with a high fiber diet lowered their chances of lung cancer by more than 30-percent.

That’s compared to the group who didn’t eat yogurt at all and consumed the least amount of fiber.

Results were found to be significant for people who’ve never smoked and consistent across genders and ethnicities.

The study’s senior author says the association may be linked to the prebiotic and probiotic properties of fiber and yogurt.

The study was published Oct. 24 in JAMA Oncology.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.