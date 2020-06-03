Edwards appoints LSP assistant superintendent to head Gaming Control Board

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced that Louisiana State Police Lt. Col. Mike Noel will be appointed as the new chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Noel, who will retire from State Police, will replace Ronnie Jones who served as the Board’s president for seven years.

Edwards’ announcement of Noel’s appointment came just one day after the Louisiana Senate ousted Jones, failing to approve his re-appointment by Edwards. A retired LSP deputy superintendent, Jones was appointed to head the Gaming Control Board in 2013 by then Gov. Bobby Jindal.

Noel has been with LSP for more than 30 years. In June 2017, he was named assistant superintendent/chief of staff by State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.

In that role, Noel was responsible for carrying out the executive level responsibilities and day-to-day operations of the Louisiana State Police overseeing 1,700 employees and a budget in excess of $300 million.



“I’m pleased that LTC Noel has accepted the position to head the Gaming Control Board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and has served the state well during his tenure with State Police, which is why I have no doubt he will do the same in this new role,” Edwards said.

“I look forward to working with him and continuing to build on the successes of former Chairman Jones and strengthening our relationship with the gaming industry.”



“I am humbled and appreciative of Governor Edwards for having the confidence in me to be successful in this appointment,” Noel said.

“I have spent my entire professional life in public service and I am excited to continue that service as chairman of the Gaming Control Board. I look forward to building upon the success of Chairman Jones’ tenure by continuing to work with the Board, elected officials, industry representatives and the public to promote economic development and ensure the integrity of gaming in Louisiana.”



Prior to being appointed to assistant superintendent, Noel served as the command inspector of the Gaming Enforcement Division. Noel served and gained experience for more than 17 years in that section where he worked to fulfill the agencies statutory responsibilities regulating Louisiana’s 3-billion-dollar gaming industry.

Additionally, Noel served on the Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force in 2016 – 2017. As a senior member of the Department, Noel participated in the leadership development courses as an instructor helping to facilitate leadership skills to other members of the agency.



Noel is a graduate of LSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice and a Master’s Degree in public administration. He is the recipient of numerous commendations and awards, including the Professional Excellence Award and Meritorious Service Award.

