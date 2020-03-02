Edwards lays out 2020 legislative agenda

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says his legislative agenda will again call for an increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Edwards, speaking before the Baton Rouge Press Club, said he’ll be supporting State Senator Troy Carter’s bill.

Carter’s bill would increase the state’s minimum wage from its current $7.25 to $10 per hour in January 2021.

Carter has pushed for a minimum wage increase over the last few years, but the bills have failed to make it out of committee.

Edwards says he’ll also support State Representative Barbara Carpenter’s bill that would make it illegal for an employer to inquire about or rely on the wage history of an applicant for an offer of employment.

Edwards will address the House and Senate next Monday on the first day of the legislative session.

