EF2 tornado destroys homes in DeSoto Parish

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms damaged homes in the DeSoto Parish community of Kingston Easter Sunday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An EF2 tornado leaves behind a path of destruction in parts of DeSoto Parish on Easter Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service an EF2 tornado touched down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Willie X Rd. near Stonewall.

The tornado, which had winds of up to 120 mph, then crossed Route 5, Fuller Lane, Scott Rd., Pin Oak Flat Rd., Berry Lane and Hwy 175 before it lifted and crossed I-49.

Two homes were destroyed and the roofs were ripped off several homes. The tornado also uprooted multiple trees in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 45°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 60° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 44°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 52°

Friday

75° / 54°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 54°

Saturday

74° / 59°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 74° 59°

Sunday

73° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 73° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
50°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss