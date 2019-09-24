El Dorado police investigating 30 calls of vehicle burglaries

EL DORADO, Arkansas– The El Dorado Police are searching for three black males that were involved in a number of vehicle break-ins.

“Just in the last four days including last night, we’ve had approximately 30 calls to come in about vehicles being broken into,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said. “As of right now, all of those vehicles were unlocked.”

Several items were taken including money, speakers and a briefcase. One reported having his driver’s license and debit, Social Security, Veterans Administration and Medicare cards stolen.

Also among the list of stolen items, were six firearms. Only one of the gun owners provided a serial number.

“We don’t like the idea that there are six stolen guns out there now and how those six stolen guns are going to filter through either the city, state or nationwide,” Lt. Lutman said.

Police say they can’t stress enough that residents need to lock their doors, and take all valuable items out of their cars, especially guns.

Lutman says they are looking for three males. This one pictured below was vividly seen in surveillance video provided by a home owner.

If you have any information about the burglaries and the suspects, contact the El Dorado Police Department.