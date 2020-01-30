El Dorado Police investigating early morning homicide

EL DORADO, Arkansas (1/20/2020) — Police in El Dorado are in the middle of a homicide investigation this morning.

According to El Dorado Police Chief Kenny Hickman, they were called to the 500 block of Cooper Drive at 1:16 a.m. this morning for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home with three gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the coroner. Police tell us the victim appears to be in their early 30s.

NBC 10/FOX 14’s Gabrielle Phifer is on the scene, and she will have more details on this investigation throughout the day.

