Elected officials pray for peace in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elected officials and community members joined together on the steps of Government Plaza for a call to pray.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Louisiana State Representative Tammy Phelps organized Wednesday’s call to pray rally.

It was sparked by several recent acts of violence in Shreveport. They’re calling for justice for these crimes and others.

They were joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins and Caddo Parish School Board members Dottie Bell and Mary Trammel.