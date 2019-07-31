Emergency repair leads to boil advisories in Bossier, Webster parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Boil advisories have been issued in Bossier and Webster parishes following an emergency repair on the main water line.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Wednesday that customers have been placed under a boil advisory in the Princeton/Minden area.

The first boil advisory includes 1870 through 3036 Hwy 528 and 2136 Goodwill Rd.

The second boil advisory includes 8943 through 9339 Hwy 80 and 278 through 554 Freight Entrance Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

