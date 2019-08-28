Emergency repair leads to boil advisory in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in the Minden area are being advised to boil their water due to an emergency repair on the main line.

Wednesday afternoon the Village Water System issued a boil advisory for some of its customers.

The advisory includes 9226 to 9762 Hwy 80, all of Saint James Church Rd., and all of Barbeque Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

