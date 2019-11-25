Emergency repairs lead to boil advisory in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Some Bossier Parish residents have been placed under a boil advisory following a water main break.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Monday afternoon that a boil advisory was issued due to emergency repairs on a water main in Princeton.

The advisory impacts residents in the following areas 127- 168 Venus Dr., 1114-1486 Princeton Rd. and1531-1787 Winfield.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

