Emergency repairs lead to boil advisory in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued in certain areas of Webster Parish due to emergency repairs on the main water line.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Tuesday that residents have been placed under a boil advisory in the Minden area.

The advisory impacts customers from 102 through 650 Bodcau Station Rd., all of Reba Lane, all of Haley Lane and all of Holly Lane.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.