Emotional Pittman introduced as new Arkansas coach

Coach Sam Pittman, right, and Hunter Yurachek, director of athletics, pose for pictures Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas introduced former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its new head football coach. Pittman had a previous stop as an assistant with the Razorbacks and has spent much of his coaching career in the SEC. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Sam Pittman was introduced as the 34th head coach in program history, ending an almost one-month search for a new Razorbacks leader. He replaces former coach Chad Morris, who was fired after less than two full seasons and a 4-18 record.

Pittman is no stranger to Arkansas having served as an assistant coach under Bret Bielema from 2013-15. Pittman signed a 5-year, $15 million contract. He said the team would put in the work to try and climb out of the cellar of the SEC West. The Razorbacks have lost 19 consecutive conference games.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.