Empire State Building lit for LSU following National Championship win

(CNN) – The Empire State Building lit up in LSU colors in honor of LSU’s victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Louisiana State University ended its dream season on a high note.

LSU topped Clemson 42-to-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Although LSU ended with a comfortable cushion over Clemson, they fell behind 17-to-7 during the second quarter.

However, thanks in large part to quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU responded with 21 unanswered points before half-time.

Clemson would climb back to within three-points in the third quarter, but LSU never gave up its lead.

LSU dominated its competition throughout its undefeated season.

They were also first in the nation in scoring and total offense and only trailed only five-times all season.

