Employers scramble to find help this holiday season, offer special perks

(NBC NEWS) — This year’s holiday hiring season is underway, and employers are scrambling to find enough workers to handle the extra load.

The businesses needing the most help include retail packaging, shipping and delivering.

Experts say about 500,000 workers will be added during this coming month, but this year, employers having a hard time finding those workers.

“I absolutely see a trend where finding seasonal employees is more challenging than ever,” said Randstad USA CEO, Traci Fiatte.

For the first time in a long time, companies competing for holiday help are going so far as to offer perks, such as a full-time job, year-round and the ability to pick and trade shifts.

“There are some things that retailers are going to have to do just like employers elsewhere in the economy to adjust to the tight job market,” said Bankrate.com analyst, Mark Hamrick.

