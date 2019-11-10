ETBU pays tribute to two football players in fatal swimming accident

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A tribute for two fallen football players is now on display at the East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

Family, friends, and fans gathered on Saturday as ETBU unveiled the “My Brother’s Keeper” statue depicting the two freshman football players, Darrian McClintoch Jr. and Norvontre Harrison, who died during a tragic swimming hole accident in April of 2016.

“We’ve stationed this statue right at the center of the field as the players enter locking arms every home game, as they go down the ramp and take on the opponent in the field of battle. It’s overlooking the field here and our brothers are overlooking us for the rest of time here as we have football at ETBU,” said Ryan Erwin, Vice President of Athletics.

The fatal happened when one of the two young men could not swim well showed signs of distress, the other went to help him and they both drown.

Norvontre Harrison’s mother says there’s no greater love than to risk your life for a friend. And that’s exactly what Norvontre did.

According to ETBU, the freshman football players are still leaving an impact on the school. The legacy of these football players will live on through a bronze statue that loved ones say is a remarkable resemblance.

“And for the boys to be able to come out and see it and touch it before they hit that field, I wish ETBU nothing but success for the years going forward. Because that tribute alone, it just speaks volumes,” said Kimberly McClintock, mother of DD McClintock.